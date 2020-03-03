South Pars offshore development to be completed by Mar. 19

TEHRAN – All the offshore operations of the development project of Iran’s South Pars gas field (in the Persian Gulf), except for phase 11, will be completed by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 19, 2020), Mohammad Meshkinfam, the managing director of Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), announced.

Speaking to the state TV on Monday evening, Meshkinfam noted that the platform 13C which is the last platform of the field’s offshore development project is planned to be installed on March 7 if the weather condition is good.

“This platform would be the 37th platform installed in this joint field,” the official said.

The POGC head further reminded that Iran’s daily gas extraction from the joint field has recently surpassed Qatar with which the country shares the giant field.

“Iran is currently producing 650 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas from South Pars while Qatar’s output currently stands at about 570 million cubic meters,” he stressed.

South Pars gas field is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate. The field is divided into 24 standard phases.

In mid-September last year, Meshkinfam had announced that all the remaining platforms of the field will be installed by the end of the current Iranian calendar year.

“By the end of this year, the five remaining South Pars platforms at Sadra industrial yard will be installed [on their designated offshore spots] and recovery from all South Pars gas blocks (except for phase 11) will be realized”, he had said.

The development of South Pars Field started 22 years ago and 29 different phases were defined for the project along with a separate oil block.

EF/MA