Beirut women’s film festival picks Iranian films

TEHRAN – Iranian films “Dressage”, “Beloved” and “Finding Farideh” will go on screen in various sections of the Beirut International Women’s Film Festival (BWFF), which will be held in the Lebanese capital from March 8 to 13.

Directed by Puya Badkubeh, “Dressage” is about Golsa and her friends who rob a corner shop, but while evaluating the booty, they are dismayed to realize that they forgot to take the security camera footage. One of them must return to the crime scene and retrieve it. The vote falls on Golsa, who bravely completes the mission. Her friends’ behavior makes her think, and she hides the hard drive somewhere in secret. But her accomplices and their well-to-do families, worried about their social standing, put more and more pressure on Golsa.

Yasser Talebi is the director of the acclaimed documentary “Beloved”. The film is about an 82-year-old woman who prefers a hard, solitary herder’s existence with her cows to a more comfortable life among people.

Co-directed by Azadeh Musavi and Kurosh Atai, “Finding Farideh” is about a Netherland-based Iranian woman who was adopted by a Dutch couple forty years ago, and returns to Iran to search for her family.

The festival will also screen Iranian shorts “Tattoo” by Farhad Delaram, “Driving Lessons” by Marzieh Riahi and “Passage”, a co-production between Iran and Australia by Iranian director Kimia Hendi.

Photo: A scene from “Dressage” by Puya Badkubeh.

