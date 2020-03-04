Coronavirus forces delay of Fajr Intl. Film Festival 

TEHRAN – Amid the growing concern over the coronavirus outbreak in the world and also in Iran, the 38th edition of the Fajr International Film Festival has been postponed to a later time in June, the organizers announced on Wednesday.

The decision to hold the festival at a later time was made by the Cinema Organization of Iran in collaboration with the FIAPF – International Federation of Film Producers Associations.

The organizers hope to hold the festival at a better time when the new virus is gone.

The festival was due to be held in April.

Photo: A poster for the 38th Fajr International Film Festival.

RM/MMS/YAW