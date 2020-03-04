Armenia supports Iran in fighting coronavirus outbreak

TEHRAN – Armenian Health Minister Arsen Torosyan in a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Saeed Namaki on Tuesday voiced support for Iran against COVID-19 outbreak.

Torosyan also appreciated Iran's efforts against coronavirus outbreak, highlighting the role of health system, ISNA reported.

He also expressed his solidarity with the Iranian nation in the fight against the infectious disease and expressed hope that the country would soon overcome the problem.

The Iranian official, for his part, assured that Iran’s measures in containing the virus spread are in line with international approaches, saying that sufficient laboratory and therapeutic capacities have been developed in Iran.

The two ministers agreed to communicate in an organized manner in order to exchange information and experience.

Torosyan also held a meeting with Abbas Badakhshan-Zohouri, the ambassador of Iran to Armenia.

During the meeting, the two officials emphasized the need for bilateral cooperation in the fight against the disease, and the need to pay attention to credible information on the outbreak.

The exchange of information and experiences between the two countries in the field of health, and the cooperation between the Pasteur Institute of Iran and the Armenian research centers were other issues that have been discussed.

