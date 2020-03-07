Iran’s Mahan Air to bring home Iranian passengers from India

TEHRAN – After five days of waiting for Iranian passengers stranded in India due to coronavirus fears, a permit was issued for Iran’s Mahan Air for returning the passengers home

Vice President for Aeronautical and International Affairs at the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran (CAO) Morteza Dehghan made the remark on Saturday.

While apologizing to Iranian passengers, Dehghan added, “all efforts made by CAO bore fruits and today, we are witnessing the return of 221 Iranians to the country.”

Iran’s Mahan Air will bring home passengers stranded for five days in India amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus, he said.

India halted flights of Iranian Airlines due to the spread of coronavirus, known as COVID-19, last week.