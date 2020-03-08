Manchester festival to review Iranian short films

TEHRAN – A lineup of 14 Iranian films will go on screen in a special section dedicated to Iranian cinema at the 16th Kinofilm Manchester International Short Film and Animation Festival in the English city.

“One Night” by Aida Alimadadi, “Cleaner” by Mohammadreza Miqani, “Showan” by Bijan Zarin, “Dissect” by Siavash Shahabi and “I’m Not an Actress” by Ali Jalali are among the films.

The lineup also includes “Serok” by Zhivar Farajzadeh, “She Who Wasn’t Tamed” by Saleh Kashefi, “Azadeh” by Mirabbas Khosravinejad, “Flying Fish” by Mohammad Torivarian and “Don’t Forget Today” by Ahmad Monajjemi.

Also included are “Umbra” by Saeid Jafarian, “August” by Samira Noruznasseri, “Hearing Aid” by Hamid Yusefi and “The Feast of the Goat” by Saeid Zamanian.

Iranian films “Oblivion” by Fatemeh Mohammadi, “Emesis” by Azin Hamidnia and “Watch Me” by Reza Mehranfar will also go on screen in other sections of the festival.

The Kinofilm Manchester International Short Film and Animation Festival will be held from March 22 to 29.

Photo: A scene from “Don’t Forget Today” by Ahmad Monajjemi.

