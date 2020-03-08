“The Dog That Was Sick” wins award at Canterbury Anifest

TEHRAN – Iranian director Parvin Tajvid’s short animation “The Dog That Was Sick” won the second prize for best art design at the Canterbury Anifest in the English city last week.

French animation “Dernier Round” directed by Anatole Bournique, Maeva Chaulvet, Katia Hochstetter, Nicolas Jaffré and Thais Mercier won the festival’s first prize in this category.

Produced by the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCY), “The Dog That Was Sick” tells the story of a dog that gets sick because it eats whatever it finds. When the vets take out the things the dog has eaten to save its life, the dog eats them all again.

“Aripi” by Ukrainian director Dmitri Voloshin was crowned best animation at the festival.

The short animated movie is about an astronaut who, as a child, dreamed of flying and being free. And now he seems to be flying in the sky, but he is actually locked in the capsule of a spacecraft.

Photo: A scene from Iranian director Parvin Tajvid’s short animation “The Dog That Was Sick”.

