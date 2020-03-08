Puppet show director Golzar Mohammadi dies at 42 

TEHRAN – Puppet show director Golzar Mohammadi, who was the secretary of the 18th Mobarak International Puppet Theater Festival, died in her home in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj on Sunday morning after months of suffering from cancer. She was 42.

Mohammadi who was in Tehran, wished to go back home to spend her last days in her father’s house, her friend Nazila Nurishad has said.

There will be no funeral ceremony for her because of the spread of the coronavirus in the country, but there will be a memorial service in Tehran at a more favorable time after fears of the coronavirus contagion abate, she noted.

Mohammadi was a graduate of theater and had directed several puppet shows, including “Tiba and Tibuni” and “King Jamshid and the Monster”.

Photo: Golzar Mohammadi in an undated photo.

