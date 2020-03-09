Davari elected as head of Iran’s athletic federation

TEHRAN – Afshin Davari has been elected as new president of Islamic Republic of Iran Athletics Federation (IRIAF) on Monday.

Davari has been elected for a four-year term till 2024 by receiving 20 votes out of 88 votes in the presidential elections held at the Iran’s Academy Olympic.

The elections were supposed to postpone but it was held today since the federation needed to know its new president with less than four months until the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics.

“First of all, I would like to express heartfelt thanks to the members for their confidence in electing me. They attended the elections amid coronavirus fears. We have a lot of work to do because our athletes have so far secured two quota places and several athletes can secure their places,” Davari said.