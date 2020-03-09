Films by female Iranian directors to go on screen in Strasbourg

TEHRAN – Eight short films by female Iranian filmmakers will be screened tonight during a special program at Cinema Star in Strasbourg, France.

Strass’Iran, a France-based Franco-Iranian cultural association will organize the program in collaboration with Iranian director Ghasideh Golmakani to celebrate International Women’s Day.

“The Toaster I Used to Live in” by Rojin Shafiei, “Online Shopping” by Ghasideh Golmakani, “Personal” by Sonia Haddad and “The Drive” by Tanin Torabi are among the films.

The lineup also includes “Moment and Forever” by Yasaman Hassani, “Icky” by Parastu Kardgar, “Hanged” by Roqayeh Tavakkoli and “Needle” by Anahita Qazvinizadeh.

Photo: A scene from “Online Shopping” by Iranian director Ghasideh Golmakani.

ABU/MMS/YAW