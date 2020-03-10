Prague film festival picks “Just 6.5”, “Son-Mother” from Iran 

TEHRAN – The Iranian films “Just 6.5” and “Son-Mother” will go on screen in various sections of the 27th Prague International Film Festival – Febiofest, which will open in the capital of the Czech Republic on March 19, the organizers have announced.

Directed by Saeid Rustai “Just 6.5” will be screened in the Planet Dark section of the festival.

Starring Payman Maadi and Navid Mohammadzadeh, the film is about a police group under the leadership of Samad who has been assigned to arrest Nasser Khakzad, a major drug trafficker in Tehran.

“Son-Mother” directed by Mahnaz Mohammadi will go on screen in the Panorama section of the festival, which will run until March 27.

The movie tells the story of a widow who works tirelessly at a factory that is failing due to the U.S.-imposed sanctions. She receives a marriage proposal that could mean financial security, but could also tear apart her family.

Starring Maryam Bubani, Raha Khodayari and Shiva Ordui, the film is a co-production between Iran and Czech.

Photo: A poster for the screenings of the Iranian movies “Son-Mother” and “Just 6.5” at the 27th Prague International Film Festival in Czech.

