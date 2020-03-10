Tehran publisher makes “A Woman’s Book of Life” available for Persian readers

TEHRAN – Leading American mind-body expert and author Joan Borysenko’s book “A Woman’s Book of Life” has recently been published in Persian by Now Publications in Tehran.

Translated by Qeytas Mardanirad, the 1996 book teaches women how to align with the physical changes that occur at every stage of life in order to maximize health and well-being.

The book allows the reader to look back and see the forgotten gifts of childhood, or to look ahead in celebration of what’s to come. It also tries to show the value of being female and to celebrate the power of the feminine life cycle.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of American writer Joan Borysenko’s book “A Woman’s Book of Life”.

