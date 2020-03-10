“Mr. Nobody” to illustrate global issues onstage at Melbourne Meat Market

TEHRAN – Iranian director and actor Ehsan Bayatfar plans to provide a fresh insight into some vital issues facing the modern world in the mime “Mr. Nobody” at the Meat Market in Melbourne, Australia on March 14.

“The reason behind choosing the method of performing is to develop a better communication with the English-speaking people in Australia,” Bayatfar told the Persian service of Honaronline on Tuesday.

“The present condition and economic problems are now endemic around the world, and it is not limited to the Asian nations, all first world countries are also coming to grips with the problems. Therefore, I decided to bring some of the problems, even the new coronavirus, into the spotlight by performing the mime,” he added.

“Unfortunately, the new virus is advancing and has endangered the health of my people and has also affected all cultural events in the country, so I hope my performance can do well in representing my country,” said Bayatfar who is studying English in Australia.

“Mr. Nobody” is based on director and writer Alireza Nasehi’s play “Mine and Paganini” that he staged at the Tehran’s Theater Office during June and July 2019.



As a production from the Andisheh Yekom Company, the performance “keeps you smiling until the end and will leave you meditating on the human race,” Bayatfar wrote in a statement for his performance.

Photo: A poster for Iranian director and actor Ehsan Bayatfar’s performance “Mr. Nobody”.

