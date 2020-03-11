COI discusses plans to support coronavirus-hit film industry  

TEHRAN – The Cinema Organization of Iran (COI) has discussed plans to support the country’s film industry in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a meeting held on Tuesday, COI director Hossein Entezami urged his colleagues to establish a committee to evaluate the financial losses caused by the shutdown of movie theaters and film projects due to the coronavirus epidemic, the COI announced in a press release on Wednesday.

The committee is tasked with finding ways to support cineastes and theater owners impacted by the coronavirus.

The participants also discussed ways to combat the financial losses and to stop the underproduction projects.

All film projects were shut down by the COI to stop the spread of the virus.

Entezami also asked his colleagues to improve the home video network to entertain people who themselves are forced to stay home due to the outbreak of the virus.

Photo: Cinema Organization of Iran director Hossein Entezami in an undated photo.

RM/MMS/YAW