What’s in Tehran art galleries

Note: The following art exhibitions are being organized online in order to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

Multimedia

* Vista Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings, photos and sculptures by a large number of artists, including Gandom Amiri, Azin Rostami, Sormeh Arab, Behnam Kamrani, Babak Kazemi, Sheida Gorji and Ahmad Morshedlu.

Entitled “From the Spring’s Frame”, the exhibition will run until April 10.

* A collection of 80 artworks by a group of artists, including Yazdan Sadi, Reza Afsari, Reza Alizadeh, Saba Salehi, Sara Keshmiri, Mina Sabzi and Farshid Lotfi, is on display in an exhibition on Shamideh Gallery’s Instagram page @shamidehartgallery.

The exhibit named “Kado Art” will run until April 10.

* Calligraphy works and paintings by several artists are on display on Negar Gallery’s Instagram page @negaronline_artgallery.

The exhibition will be running until March 20.

* White Line Gallery is showcasing a collection of paintings, drawings and sculptures by Nasser Arasteh, Mahnaz Ahmadi, Farnaz Akhlaqi, Sadeq Adham, Farah Osuli, Alaleh Amini, Pegah Jamali and several other artists during an online exhibition.

The exhibition will run until April 6 on the gallery’s webpage whiteline.onlineartgallery.ir.

