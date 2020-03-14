30b cubic meters of water stored behind Iranian dams: IWRM

TEHRAN – Managing director of Iran Water Resources Management (IWRM) company says currently more than 30 billion cubic meters of water is stored behind the dams across the country and there is no problem regarding water shortage during the summer.

Speaking to IRNA on Saturday, Mohammad Rasouliha noted that although regarding the resources there is no problem but people should manage their consumption during peak hours.

“Although there is no problem in resources, the conditions vary in terms of distribution, since the capacity of the water network and reservoirs vary within the 24 hours,” Rasouliha said.

According to the official, in terms of supply, the country’s surface and groundwater resources are in good condition and considering the recent rainfalls the dams have been nearly filled.

Following the coronavirus outbreak in Iran, water consumption has increased dramatically, so that the energy minister has recently urged people to manage their consumption in peak consumption hours.

Earlier in February, Iran’s deputy energy minister had said that over 50 percent of the capacity of the country’s dams were filled and the rest was kept for flood management.

Speaking on the sidelines of an exhibition in Tehran, Ghasem Taghizadeh Khamesi expressed hope that considering the recent heavy snowfall, the country won’t be facing any water shortage in the upcoming hot seasons.

Last year, the volume of water behind Iran’s dams went so down that the country faced serious problems regarding power generation by hydro-electric power plants.

The current water year, however, kicked off with great rainfalls across the country which even caused some floods in northern, southwestern and, eastern provinces.

EF/MA