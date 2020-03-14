Cartoonist Kambiz Derambakhsh showcases collection on coronavirus

TEHRAN – Celebrated Iranian cartoonist Kambiz Derambakhsh has shared a collection of his cartoons on coronavirus with his fans on Instagram.

As the cartoonist has said before, he usually draws over 100 sketches every day, but only selects a few to get them framed, and at this time his cartoons reflect the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The new images also bear a small note giving warnings or recommendations to people to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Known for his talent to find obscure themes for his creations, Derambakhsh, has worked as a cartoonist, a graphic designer and an illustrator for over 50 years.

Derambakhsh has won many awards at international competitions including the grand prize of Istanbul competition in 1990, the grand prize at Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun competition in 1998 and the grand prize of a Polish anti-war caricature contest in 2002.

The 77-year-old cartoonist has showcased his works in many exhibitions around the world.

Photo: An artwork from Iranian cartoonist Kambiz Derambakhsh’s new collection on coronavirus.

