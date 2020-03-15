Iranian fuel stations disinfected daily against covid-19

TEHRAN – Iranian fuel stations, especially in high-risk areas of the country, are being disinfected on a daily basis to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Shana reported citing the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC).

NIORDC had earlier announced in a statement that in order to protect the public health, all fuel station operators are required to do the filling operation for drivers otherwise supply them with gloves and disinfectants to refuel their cars themselves.

Following the outbreak of covid-19 in Iran, which spread rapidly among the residents of the capital, the Fire Department of Tehran made arrangements with the Municipality of Tehran to disinfect public and crowded places.

Firemen have been working tirelessly to sanitize subway stations, bus rapid transit (BRT) vehicles and stations, food and vegetable markets, holy shrines and religious sites, the central railroad station, Tehran’s grand bazaar, hospitals, the Tabiat Bridge, and the Vali-e-Asr street which is 18 kilometers long.

The number of people tested positive for the coronavirus in Iran exceeded 12,729 on Saturday after the detection of 1,365 new cases.

The death toll from covid-19 outbreak in the country has also risen to 611. Meanwhile, more than 4,339 coronavirus patients have recovered from respiratory disease and discharged from hospitals so far.

EF/MA