Agricultural exports exceed $5b in 11 months

TEHRAN – Iran exported 6.348 million tons of agricultural products worth $5.204 billion in the first 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019- February 19, 2020), IRNA reported, quoting the director-general of Agriculture Ministry's Export Promotion Bureau.

Over 22.659 million tons of such products worth $11.648 billion were also imported into the country during the said period, Shahrokh Shajari said.

Watermelon, apple, tomato, potato, onion, and shallot were the top five exported products in terms of weights, according to the official.

In terms of value, fresh or dried pistachios with $628 million, fresh apples with $309 million, tomatoes with $223 million, fresh or dried pistachio nuts with $194 million and watermelons with $172 million worth of exports were the top five export products in the mentioned 11 months.

Mentioning the exports of livestock and poultry products, the official noted that 530,000 tons of such products worth $658 million were exported in the said time span.

The fishery sector also exported 113,000 tons of products at the value of $225 million.

According to Shajari, corn, barley, soybeans, and unrefined sugar and rice were the top imported agricultural products in the country in the mentioned 11 months.

