Animator Mahin Javaherian shifts to movie on children

TEHRAN – Mahin Javaherian, the veteran Iranian animator whose works mostly are for children, has shifted to a plot about children in her new movie entitled “The Ghost”.

“I hope I will be successful in this project, because I have always worked to make children happy, and I want this different project to be fruitful as well,” Javaherian told the Persian service of Honaronline on Sunday.

She is currently working on the screenplay for the movie.

The director of the acclaimed movies “What With”, “Once Upon a Time” and “Golden Topknot” also announced another plan of hers to make an animation about child labor in Iran, the rate of which has risen over the past decade.

Her short musical animations “Zarzari, Kakol Zari” and “Yes” have been produced at the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults. “Zarzari, Kakol Zari” won the award for second best animation at the 49th Roshd International Film Festival in Tehran in last November.

A France-based Iranian woman has acquired the right to screen both of the animations in movie theaters across the country, Javaherian said.

“It seems that Canada also uses this method of screening animations from across the world to familiarize schoolchildren with various cultures,” she added.

She is also currently working on a musical about Noruz, the Iranian New Year celebration.

Javaherian called making a musical a difficult task and added, “I have worked on Iranian folk music for years and it takes a long time when I want to make some modifications to the music for my animations.”

Photo: Iranian animator Mahin Javaherian in an undated photo. (Honaronline/Gatha Ziatabari)

MMS/YAW