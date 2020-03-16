Stock market witnesses 16% monthly growth in value of trades

TEHRAN- Iranian stock market experienced a 16-percent growth in the worth of its trades during the past Iranian calendar month of Bahman (January 21-February 19), the Securities and Exchange News Agency (SENA) reported.

As reported, the value of trades at Iran’s four major stock exchanges, i.e. Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), hit 24.132 trillion rials (about $574.5 million) during the mentioned month.

Value of trades at the mentioned exchanges also experienced a growth of 155.2 percent in the past month compared to the figure at the end of the previous Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2019), the same report confirmed.

