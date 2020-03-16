Iran receives tens of anti-corona consignments within month

TEHRAN – More than 40 consignments of medical and sanitary equipment have been dispatched by foreign countries and world organizations over the past month to Iran to help the country in battle against the coronavirus.

China has sent more than 30 consignments of pulse oximeters, test kits, face masks, antiseptic gels, alcohol pads, gloves, isolation gowns, and medicine since February 20, said Mehrdad Jamal Aronaqi, an official with the Iran Customs Administration.

Another consignment consisting of gowns and face masks has been delivered by France, IRNA quoted Aronaqi as saying on Sunday.

Moreover, four consignments by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and one consignment by the World Health Organization (WHO) have been released so far, he added.

The number of people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, in Iran has increased to 14,991, of whom 853 have died and 4,996 recovered so far.

Over the past 24 hours, 1,053 new cases of people having the virus have been identified, Deputy Health Minister Kianoush Jahanpour said, ISNA reported.

The highest number of new cases were reported from the provinces of Tehran, Isfahan, and Mazandaran with 200, 118, and 96 cases, respectively.

