Iran condoles with Malaysia and the Philippines governments

TEHRAN - After floods hit some South East Asian countries, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has offered condolences over the deaths of a number of people in Malaysia and the Philippines to the countries’ governments and the bereft families of the victims.

Khatibzadeh referred to friendly ties between Iran the two countries, expressing sympathy with the families of the victims and wishing fast recovery for the injured.

Malaysia has been hit with the worst floods in decades which killed a least 15 people and displaced tens of thousands.

More than 50,000 people have been evacuated from their homes.

