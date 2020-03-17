Interactive virtual tours ready to respond coronavirus crisis in Iran

TEHRAN – A number of Iranian startups are offering free interactive virtual tours across the country as its tourism, like many other countries, has gone into partial or complete lock down over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mirase Arka is a startup which has developed a free-of-charge application for 360° virtual tours and panoramic views, according to the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage & Tourism.

The app presents interactive virtual tours for 20 historical sites in the ancient land.

Unlike any previous year, air, road and rail travels face meltdown in the Islamic Republic over the virus fears after it in late February announced virus-infected cases are mounting. It has prompted many to stay home.

The epidemic is also putting hundreds of tourism-related jobs at risk, with travel likely to slump for months. Iran’s travel market become upset a time when hoteliers, airliners, tour operators and other activists were preparing to reap a bonanza over a traditional peak season, which starts days before Noruz, the Iranian new year, starting March 20 this year.

Local and government authorities have recently issued severe warnings recently, urging to limit travel between major cities in order to contain the virus. They also warned that may use “force” to limit travel throughout the country if needed.

AFM/MG