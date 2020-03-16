Salami: IRGC on alert to counter coronavirus

TEHRAN - Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Hossein Salami said on Monday that the IRGC is on alert to counter against the coronavirus outbreak.

All the IRGC’s branches in provinces along the University of Medical Sciences are on alert, he said according to ISNA.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has commanded Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri to establish a medical base to fight the coronavirus as there is an increased likelihood that the virus be a “biological attack”.

Ayatollah Khamenei issued the decree on Thursday to General Bagheri. He praised the Armed Forces’ services to the people in the campaign against the coronavirus and emphasized the need to organize these services in the form of a “health and treatment base” for preventing the spread of the disease.

NA/PA