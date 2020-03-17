IRIB to air four acclaimed Iranian movies during Noruz holiday

TEHRAN – Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) will air four acclaimed Iranian movies during the Noruz holiday beginning on March 20.

“When the Moon Was Full” by Narges Abyar will be aired on Channel 1, IRIB announced in a press release published on Tuesday.

“When the Moon Was Full” tells the story of a woman from Tehran who marries a man from an Iranian province near the border of Pakistan. Soon afterwards, she discovers that her new brother-in-law is a religious extremist trying to recruit her husband for his bloody cause.

The film won the Crystal Simorgh for best movie at the 37th edition of the Fajr Film Festival last year.

The film also brought Narges Abyar the Crystal Simorgh for best director. The movie also won Hutan Shakiba the award for best actor, while Elnaz Shakerdoost was crowned best actress.

Bahram Tavakkoli’s “Gholamreza Takhti”, a movie about the life story of Iranian Olympic gold-medalist wrestler Gholamreza Takhti, will also be aired on Channel 1.

“The Warden” by Nima Javidi will be aired on Channel 3. The film won the award for best film at the 13th Celebration of Iranian Cinema Critics and Screenwriters in January.

“The Warden”, which tells the story of an Iranian prison warden who is assigned to transfer prisoners to a new building during the 1960s, brought Javidi the award for best screenwriter as well.

Actor Navid Mohammadzadeh was honored with the award for creative acting for his portrayal of the prison warden in the film.

“The White Forehead 3”, a musical fantasy based on Iranian folktales by Seyyed Javad Hashemi, will be aired on Channel 2.

The film begins with a gazelle that lives with its nasty father in a forest. The White Forehead decides to flee home due to its father’s volatile temper in the first series of the film and the story continues in its second and third sequels.

Photo: A scene from “The White Forehead 3” by Seyyed Javad Hashemi.

