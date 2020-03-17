New edition of children’s book “Uncle Noruz” published after 42-year hiatus 

TEHRAN – The seventh edition of the memorable children’s book “Uncle Noruz” has been published 42 years after the release of its sixth edition in 1978.

The book tells the story of a mythical meeting between Uncle Noruz, the herald of spring and the Iranian New Year, and Nanny Cold, the messenger of winter, in the Iranian culture.

The first edition of the book co-written by Farideh Farjam and Mahmud Moshref Azad Tehrani, who wrote under the pseudonym “M. Azad”, was published by the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) in 1967, the institute announced on Monday.

The book recommended for children above age 7 has been embellished with illustrations by Farshid Mesqali, the winner of the Hans Christian Andersen Award in 1974.

Farjam’s “Birds and the Sky” with illustrations by Mohammad-Ali Baniasadi was published by the IIDCYA in February.

The IIDCYA also introduced the book along with “A Careless Mouse” by Farhad Hassanzadeh, a nominee for the 2020 Hans Christian Andersen Award, during a special ceremony.

Photo: A copy of “Uncle Noruz” by Farideh Farjam and Mahmud Moshref Tehrani. (IIDCYA)

MMS/YAW