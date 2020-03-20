1399; Year of health, employment, surge in economic and cultural matters

TEHRAN_ Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in his new year message stated that the New Persian Year of 1399 should be a year of health, employment and surge in economic and cultural matters.

On March 20, Hassan Rouhani congratulated Nowruz, the Persian New Year and the first day of spring, with televised addresses to the nation.

Hassan Rouhani referred to the past year’s incidents, saying: “The biggest events in the history of our country took place last year and the most glorious epics were created by the nation.”

Rouhani pointed to the severe floods in many provinces of the country, and imposing sanctions on the oil industry by the US, saying: “But our great nation resisted these hardships and created the country’s oil-free economy for the first time in recent decades.”

Iran's President also referred to the assassination of the Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, saying the US committed the most brutal assassination in history but the people and nations of the region turned it into the greatest opportunity for resistance in the region.

He also expressed his condolences to the families of the martyrs of the year 1398, especially the martyrs of the Ukrainian airplane incident and the martyrs on the path of health.

Hassan Rouhani pointed to the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country and said the government has made two special investments which are Health reform plan, Cyberspace and Communication, and National Information Network.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei has named the Persian New Year, 1399, as the ‘Year of Production Leap', aiming to create a tangible change in people's lives.