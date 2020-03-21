Qatar delivers 2nd consignment to Iran to fight coronavirus

Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) has sent a consignment to assist Iran with its fight against COVID-19 on Friday night. The consignment weighs around 8.5 tons of medical equipment, including surgical masks and hygienic and disinfectant products.

After a phone talk between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Emir of Qatar, as well as follow-up measures taken by Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian, as head of Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Commission, the first cargo of humanitarian aid of Qatari government, amounting to about 5.5 tons of medical and sanitary items, arrived in Tehran on 13 March.

Based on the latest reports by Iran’s Health Ministry on Friday, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran has risen to 1,433 with 19,644 confirmed cases.