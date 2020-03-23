Pakistan PM urges US Trump to lift anti-Iran sanctions

In a twitter message on Sun., Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said, “I want to appeal to President Trump on humanitarian grounds to lift the sanctions against Iran till the COVID-19 pandemic is over. The people of Iran are facing untold suffering as sanctions are crippling Iran’s efforts to fight COVID-19. Humanity must unite to fight this pandemic.

This is for the second time since March 17 that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for lifting US anti-Iranian sanctions while Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi made a similar request from US on Mar. 21.

China and Russia have also called on lifting US anti-Iranian sanctions due to human rights consequences of sanctions on the process of fighting coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

According to Public Relations office of Iran’s Health Ministry, cases of COVID-19 infection reached 20,610 in Iran with death toll mounted to 1556 in the country.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for removing all the unilateral sanctions imposed by US against Iran to help fight coronavirus.