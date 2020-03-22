Hamas chief calls for removal of U.S. sanctions on Iran

In his phone call with Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday, Ismail Haniyeh condemned the U.S. anti-Iranian sanctions and called them to be lifted.

Hanyieh also announced the Palestinian nation’s solidarity with Iran against coronavirus.

Iranian Foreign Minister, for his part, called for the lifting of the blockade of the Gaza Strip and the release of Palestinian prisoners jailed in the Zionist regime at the current time, as the coronavirus is threatening their lives.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, in a statement on Saturday, also called for lifting the US unilateral sanctions against Iran in the time of coronavirus outbreak.

In recent weeks, following the spread of the coronavirus in countries around the world and Iran, a number of officials in various countries, including Turkey, Russia, Pakistan, and China have called for the lifting of the US unilateral and illegal sanctions against Iran.

Washington's unilateral and outrageous sanctions which include basic items and even medicines and medical supplies have caused many problems for the Iranian people, especially the corona-infected patients.

Yet, the U.S. President Donald Trump stressed on Friday that he opposed lifting sanctions on Iran.

The United States has sanctioned several Iranian personalities and companies over the past few days, despite the world’s demands for lifting sanctions.

Recently, in a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stressed the removal of all unilateral sanctions of the US, asserting that despite Iran’s scientific capability of the health system, the US sanctions have created serious obstacles for Iran to fight against the coronavirus.