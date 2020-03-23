Iran flood picture by Moheimani tops at World Water Day Photo Contest 2020 

TEHRAN – A picture of floods in Iran during March 2019 by photographer Mohammad-Hossein Moheimani won first prize at the 4th edition of the World Water Day Photo Contest, the organizers announced on Sunday.

The Lions Club Seregno Assistance to International Development (AID) in Italy organizes the contest every year in collaboration with United Nations Water and several other organizations, including the European Commission, and the winners are announced on March 22, which marks World Water Day.

This year’s contest focused on climate change and Moheimani took first place for his photo “Flood”, which depicts a road in the northern Iranian province of Golestan inundated by extremely heavy rainfall during March 2019.

“Life is a path. This photo represents the possibility of its tragic end,” commented Paolo Troilo, an Italian member of the jury.

Second prize went to French photographer Florian Ledoux for his photo “Above the Crabeater Seal”, while third prize was presented to Indian photographer Shanth Kumar SL for his photograph “Rain Paralyzed Mumbai”.

London-based Italian photographer Carolina Rapezzi took fourth place for her photo “Nava Kwame and the Odaw River”, and French underwater and wildlife photographer Greg Lecoeur won fifth prize for his photo “Iceberg Life”.



Photo: “Flood” by Iranian photographer Mohammad-Hossein Moheimani won first prize at the 4th edition of the World Water Day Photo Contest.



MMS

