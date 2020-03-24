IIEC outlines plans to materialize ‘Surge in Production’

TEHRAN- The managing director of Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC) outlined the company’s plans and programs to materialize the motto of this Iranian calendar year, which is named the year of “Surge in Production” by the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

Stressing that exhibitions are the major places to showcase domestic products, Bahman Hosseinzadeh said, “Given it into consideration, Iran International Exhibition Company will offer facilities to the exhibitors in the current [Iranian calendar year] (began on March 20) in line with better introduction of domestic products to the people and traders”, Public Relations Department of the company reported on Tuesday.

The official further mentioned his company’s supports to Iranian producers who want to participate in the foreign exhibitions and said, “We will offer them some facilities so that they can easily participate in those exhibitions and in this way Iranian products will be introduced to the world more and more.”

Hosseinzadeh also highlighted the role that the customs office of Iran International Exhibitions plays in facilitating presence of the exhibitors.

He, next, reiterated supporting presence of start-ups in the exhibitions and announced that the pavilion of start-ups will be more equipped at the exhibitions.

