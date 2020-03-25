Energy Ministry to inaugurate 38 major water, electricity projects in spring

TEHRAN- Iranian Energy Ministry plans to inaugurate 15 major projects in water and electricity sectors during spring, which corresponds to the first quarter of the Iranian calendar year, IRNA reported.

The mentioned projects will be put into operation in 15 provinces.

Energy Ministry launched an scheme named A-B-Iran [the acronyms A and B stand for water, electricity in Persian] during the second half of the past Iranian calendar year (September 22, 2019-March 19, 2020), based on which the ministry inaugurated some water, electricity projects across the country every week.

As reported, 227 projects were put into operation in the country under this scheme, many of which were completing semi-finished projects and are considered some new movement in this regard.

Last month, when speaking on the occasion of finishing the A-B-Iran program, Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said during this program 227 major projects with a total investment of 335.6 trillion rials (about $7.99 billion) have gone operational in the country.

The minister said that during the 20 weeks of the mentioned program he made 31 trips to various provinces for inaugurating energy projects.

He also announced that three power plants and 40 new projects worth 60 trillion rials (about $1.4 billion) will be inaugurated during the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-June 20).

Ardakanian further mentioned some of the other programs carried out by the energy ministry including the establishment of joint committees and consortiums with the neighboring countries for contribution to their energy projects.

He also mentioned the expansion of the country’s water and electricity networks in the rural areas and hailed the ministry’s efforts in managing natural disasters like floods and earthquakes in some regions.

The official also noted that the energy ministry’s programs will continue in the present Iranian calendar year and the ministry is already working on a new scheme called “optimizing consumption in the sanctions era” that focuses on modifying consumption patterns for better use of energy resources in the country.

