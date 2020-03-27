Qalibaf: Coronavirus can be controlled 'only through strict quarantine'

TEHRAN – Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the prospective speaker in the next Iranian parliament, has said there is no way to control the spread of coronavirus in the country other than enforcing a “strict quarantine”.

Coronavirus will not be controlled through “optimism and delays”, the former mayor of Tehran remarked.

“Though the time has been missed, we ‘only’ have one option to prevent further threat to people’s health: strict quarantine and enforcing widespread and provisional limitations,” Qalibaf wrote on his Twitter account.

So far, the deadly coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2,200 Iranians and infected about 30,000.

PA/PA