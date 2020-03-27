IRICA offering 18 new incentives to support export

TEHRAN- Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) is offering 18 new incentives to the country’s exporters in a bid to support exports, IRIB reported on Friday.

As reported, the new incentives are also for supporting production in the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 20) which is named the year of “Surge in Production” by the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

Also, in a new directive in early January, IRICA had obliged the customs departments throughout the country to take necessary measures (mentioned in the new instruction) for facilitation of the clearance of basic goods.