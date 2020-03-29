Drinking water supplied to 859 villages in 6 months

TEHRAN- Drinking water was supplied to 859 villages with the population of 504,000 people throughout the country in the second of the past Iranian calendar year (September 22, 2019-March 19, 2020), IRNA reported.

The mentioned villages received drinking water through 24 water-supply projects implemented under the A-B Iran Scheme.

Energy Ministry launched an scheme named A-B-Iran [the acronyms A and B stand for water, electricity in Persian] during the second half of the past Iranian calendar year, based on which the ministry inaugurated some water, electricity projects across the country every week.

As reported, 227 projects were put into operation in the country under this scheme, many of which were completing semi-finished projects and are considered some new movement in this regard.

Last month, when speaking on the occasion of finishing the A-B-Iran program, Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said during this program 227 major projects with a total investment of 335.6 trillion rials (about $7.99 billion) have gone operational in the country.

The minister said that during the 20 weeks of the mentioned program he made 31 trips to various provinces for inaugurating energy projects.

MA/MA