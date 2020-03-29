Over $17.8b of facilities to be paid to production units

TEHRAN- Iranian banking system will offer 750 trillion rials (about $17.85 billion) of facilities to the production units hurt by the current economic condition in the country, the governor of Central Bank of Iran (CB) announced.

Abdolnaser Hemmati said the mentioned facilities with the interest rate of 12 percent will be paid to the units that have not fired their workforce, IRIB reported.

CBI governor further announced that the facilities return period is two years starting from Iranian calendar month of Mehr (September 22).

MA/MA