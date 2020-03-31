Medical Council chief warns Rouhani about fanciful imagination about Covid-19

TEHRAN – Mostafa Moin, the chief of the Medical Council of Iran, has written a letter to President Hassan Rouhani saying it is necessary to avoid presenting a "semi-normal” picture of the situation in the country as the Covid-19 is taking high tolls on Iranian citizens, ISNA reported on Tuesday.

Moin, a pediatrician, has warned that creating a “false sense of safety” under the pretext of not undermining the society’s “psychological health” is a dangerous move.

“It is quite clear that causing possible worry and stress has far less consequences than fancy and a sudden confrontation with realities and breakout of a human tragedy,” warned Moin who was science minister during the administrations of Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani and Mohammad Khatami.

PA/PA