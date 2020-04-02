'No one is fooled' by Washington's disinformation campaign against Iran: envoy

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations says nobody will be duped by Washington's campaign of disinformation against Tehran, after the U.S. secretary of state accused “Iranian diplomats” of “involvement” in an alleged assassination in Turkey.

“The U.S. administration’s Iran-bashing is limitless,” Majid Takht Ravanchi tweeted on Thursday, adding that despite Washington's efforts to spread disinformation about Tehran, "No one is fooled."

Takht Ravachi's tweet came after Mike Pompeo, the most notorious Iran hawk in the Trump administration , leveled the accusation in an earlier tweet, calling Iranian diplomats “agents of terror.”

“While the world focuses on cooperation to defeat #COVID19 — and calls on U.S. to lift its #economic terrorism — @SecPompeo disregards this and instead spreads disinformation: this time against Iranian diplomats,” Press TV quoted the ambassador as saying.

Takht Ravanchi had already blasted the United States’ back-to-back attempts at spreading “disinformation” about Iran.

“US disinformation campaign vs Iran continues,” he tweeted in mid-February.

This came after the U.S. military claimed that one of its warships had seized Yemen-bound weapons believed to be of Iranian "design and manufacture."