Coronavirus cases in Iran rise to 53,183, death toll hits 3,294

TEHRAN- The total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Iran has reached 53,183, of whom 3,294 have died and 17,935 recovered.

Meanwhile, 2,715 new patients have been identified over the past 24 hours, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Friday.

He added that 134more people have died during the same period of time, ISNA reported.

Iran has announced social distancing measures in a bid to minimize the spread of coronavirus.

The government has allocated 1,000 trillion rails (about $24 billion at the official rate of 42,000 rials) to help lessen impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the national economy.

MG