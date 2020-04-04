Fairgrounds converted into 2,000-bed hospital within 48 hours

The Iranian Army has converted the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds into a field hospital with 2,000 beds to prepare for a probable surge of COVID-19 patients.

Built on March 25, the hospital has the capacity to add 1,000 more beds.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has assigned the Armed Forces to work on the necessary methods to prevent a further spread of the coronavirus through establishment of field hospitals and convalescent homes.