Iran, Oman launch new container shipping line

TEHRAN –Iran, and Oman launched a new container shipping line to transit cargoes between the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas and Port Sultan Qaboos in Oman, IRNA reported, quoting the head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO).

According to Hamid Zadboum, the line which officially started operation on Saturday is going to be used to transit container cargoes, mainly fruits, and vegetables, between the two countries.

Iran and Oman had signed a maritime cooperation agreement in December 2019 for boosting maritime transportation between the two countries.

Based on the agreement, Iranian traders and businessmen would be able to interact constructively with their Omani counterparts, and regular shipping lines were to be established between the two countries, while the two sides also pledged to provide facilities for using each other’s ports.

Iran and Oman have already launched four direct shipping lines between the two countries' ports.

The first shipping route between the two countries was put into operation in March 2015 between Iran’s Bandar Abbas and Oman’s Sohar.

Later in December 2016, the two neighbors inaugurated direct shipping routes from two Omani ports to the Iranian port of Shahid Bahonar.

In December 2017, the two countries launched another shipping line to connect Iran’s port city of Khorramshahr to the Omani port of Sohar.

