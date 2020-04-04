IIDCYA gives discounts on books to enrich children’s time during home quarantine

TEHRAN – Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) has given discounts on its electronic copies of a number of its publications to help keep children busy with reading during the home quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of books ranging from novels and historical books to audiobooks are currently available on Taaghche, a major online Iranian bookstore.

More interesting is that some of the children’s books are narrated by some celebrated actors or voice actors, which can also be appealing for parents.

“The Wheel on the School”, a novel by Dutch-born American writer Meindert DeJong is one of the highlights.

The book, which has won the 1955 Newbery Medal for children’s literature, has been narrated by veteran voice actor Ehteram Borumand. Bahereh Anvar is the Persian translator of the book.

Another highlight is “Paulina” by the Spanish author Ana Maria Matute.

The book has been translated into Persian by celebrated translator Mohammad Qazi and narrated by actress Gelareh Abbasi.

The audiobook is available with a 50 percent discount.

The 33rd Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF) was postponed to a time after the holy month of Ramadan due to the new virus epidemic. The exact date of the fair will be specified later.

It is worth mentioning that the Tehran book fair used to welcome thousands of book fans and students for about 10 days during April.

It was a venue for family and friend gatherings, while meetings with writers and publishers were other highlights of the fair.

Now, that the country is dealing with fears of the coronavirus pandemic, it is a good opportunity to purchase the audiobooks from online bookstores to promote book reading and remember the good days of book reading in the country.

Photo: This combination photo shows a number of IIDCYA publications available on Taaghcheh.

RM/MMS