Persian version of “Herman” republished

TEHRAN – The third edition of a Persian translation of Danish-Norwegian author Lars Saabye Christensen’s 1985 book “Herman” has recently been released by the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCY) in Tehran.

Translated by Shaqayeq Qandehari, the first edition of the Persian translation was published just a couple of months ago.

The book tells the story of Herman, an 11-year-old boy who is going bald. To cope with his problem, Herman talks with his lovely grandfather almost every day. When grandfather dies, Herman understands there are things in life that are not replaceable.

“Herman”, which is the winner if the Norwegian Critics Prize for Literature, was adapted for the screen in 1992 by Norwegian film director Erik Gustavson.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of “Herman” by Danish-Norwegian author Lars Saabye Christensen.

