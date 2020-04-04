Doc portrays Fatemiyoun’s coronavirus struggles in Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian director Hossein Nejadmusa has made a documentary that depicts the struggles of a group of Fatemiyoun, an Afghan brigade that fought against Daesh, in the northeastern Iranian town of Golshahr to hold back coronavirus.

The group is directed by Seyyed Asadollah Sa’adati, a Fatemiyoun member who organizes a group of his family and friends to produce face masks and other materials necessary for preventing the spread of coronavirus.



They also help Iranian medical teams in their fight with coronavirus and teach people to be safe during quarantine time.

Photo: A scene from Iranian filmmaker Hossein Nejadmusa’s documentary “Golshahr”.

ABU/MMS