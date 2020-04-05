Iran president extends postponement of sports activities until April 18

TEHRAN - Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday the sports activity would be extended to April 18 in the Middle Eastern country due to the coronavirus.

Iran Sports Medicine Federation and Ministry of Sport and Youth had already called off sports activities until early April.

Sporting activities across the world have come to a grinding halt due to COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed more than 50,000 lives so far.

The health ministry said on Saturday that the Islamic Republic’s death toll had reached 3,452 among a total of 55,743 infected people.

The daily toll has been rising by at least 100.