Iran ridicules Pompeo, says U.S. flirting with butchers  

TEHRAN - The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Saturday ridiculed U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for claiming that Iranian diplomats are “agents of terror”, saying the history of the U.S. is riddled with engineering coups, “flirting with butchers” and aiding and abetting with terrorists.

Mousavi made the comments after Pompeo, whom Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has described as “secretary of hate”, had accused Iranian diplomats of being involved in an alleged "assassination" in Turkey last November. Pompeo had also claimed that Iranian diplomats "have conducted multiple assassinations and bomb plots in Europe over the past decade."

“Undisputed fact: US ‘diplomats’ have long been in the business of coups, arming terrorists, fueling sectarian violence, supporting narcotics cartels, bullying governments & companies, spying on even US allies, flirting with dictators, butchers, and terrorists, etc…," Mousavi tweeted.

However, the Foreign Ministry spokesman added, Pompeo - a former spy chief - and his masters have taken the "job" to a new level called "medical terrorism."

"That's why he has a conscience so filled with guilt that resorts to such psychological projection," Mousavi wrote.

Majid Takht Ravanchi, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, also on Thursday reacted to Pompeo's accusation and said "no one is fooled" by Washington's disinformation campaign against Tehran.

The statement by Mousavi that the U.S. is flirting with dictators and butchers is an open reference to close friendship between the Trump administration and the current dictators ruling the Saudi kingdom who ordered dismemberment of Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, in October 2018.

Now that John Bolton is gone, Pompeo is the most notorious Iran hawk in the Trump administration.

In a tweet in late March, Zarif said, “One wonders whether he’s Sec. of State or Secretary of Hate.”

PA/PA