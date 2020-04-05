Afghan immigrants in “Golshahr” struggle to halt coronavirus pandemic

TEHRAN – The co-producer of “Golshahr”, Mojtaba Ehsani, has said that the documentary portrays the struggles put up by a group of Afghan immigrants in the Golshahr neighborhood in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad to halt the coronavirus pandemic.

The group has been organized by Seyyed Asadollah Sa’adati, a member of Fatemiyoun, an Afghan brigade that fought against Daesh.

They produce face masks and other materials necessary for preventing the spread of coronavirus.

“The idea of producing the documentary came in our minds when we heard of a group of Afghan immigrants in Mashhad barred from entering their country on fears over coronavirus,” Ehsani told the Tehran Times on Sunday.

Despite the difficulties they have in exile, the group works with the Afghans fellows and Iranian families in the neighborhood, teaching them to be safe during quarantine time, Ehsani noted.

They are also working with dozens of Iranian medical teams screening people to identify the cases of the coronavirus infection.

Young Iranian filmmaker Hossein Nejadmusa has made “Golshahr” over two weeks during the home quarantine in Mashhad.

“We did our best to follow the health protocols, but we couldn’t postpone the shooting as the subject of the documentary,” Ehsani said.

“The film will be ready in 10 days hopefully, and it will be broadcast on IRIB in the near future as a shorter version will also be available on social networks,” he concluded.



Photo: A scene from Iranian filmmaker Hossein Nejadmusa’s documentary “Golshahr”.

ABU/MMS