Jannati wishes Larijani quick recovery from coronavirus

TEHRAN — Chief of the Guardian Council Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati has spoken on the phone with Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, wishing him quick recovery from the coronavirus.

In a separate phone call, Guardian Council spokesman Abbasali Kadkhodaei also spoke with Larijani, who has been in quarantine since he was diagnosed with the disease, Mehr reported.

The public relations department of the Majlis announced on Thursday that the Majlis speaker had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Following certain symptoms, he was tested for the coronavirus and since the test was positive, he is now in quarantine and under treatment,” it said in a statement.

Also in a message to Larijani, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Gabriela Cuevas Barron has said that the coronavirus pandemic will be defeated through collective efforts.

Speakers of the People’s Council of Syria and State Duma also sent separate messages to Larijani, wishing him quick recovery.

MH/PA